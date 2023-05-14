Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

