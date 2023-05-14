Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.81

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.81 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 33.32 ($0.42). Capita shares last traded at GBX 33.22 ($0.42), with a volume of 3,630,758 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPI. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.61) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capita from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 50 ($0.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 41.50 ($0.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £558.10 million, a PE ratio of 830.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

