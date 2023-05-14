PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEPL opened at $10.29 on Friday. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

