Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $287.67

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 287.67 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 307.60 ($3.88). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 302.40 ($3.82), with a volume of 346,423 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.03) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,512.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.84), for a total value of £17,255.04 ($21,772.92). Corporate insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

