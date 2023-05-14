Short Interest in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expands By 45.3%

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

FOCS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Truist Financial cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

