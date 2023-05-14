BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in BayFirst Financial by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAFN opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a P/E ratio of 176.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St.

