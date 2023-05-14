a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Up 45.1% in April

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,800 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 505,200 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

AKA opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Insider Activity

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.44 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

