EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 905,200 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 621,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.1 %

EVTC opened at $35.07 on Friday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,553 shares of company stock worth $2,635,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 269.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 897.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also

