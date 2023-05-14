Insider Buying: Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Buys $14,920.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) CFO Paul B. Langdale acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,964.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.6 %

IBTX stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.37. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,711,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 173,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

