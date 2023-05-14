J Martin Carroll Buys 8,409 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) Director J Martin Carroll bought 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,529.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,979.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $117.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.12.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
