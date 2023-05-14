J Martin Carroll Buys 8,409 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) Director J Martin Carroll bought 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,529.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,979.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $117.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.12.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 105,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

