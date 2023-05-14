Buxton Resources Limited (ASX:BUX) Insider Buys A$17,000.00 in Stock

Buxton Resources Limited (ASX:BUX – Get Rating) insider Anthony Maslin bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($11,564.63).

Buxton Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining tenements in Australia. The company focuses on nickel, copper, gold, iron, and graphite deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Merlin, Quick Shears, and West Kimberley projects; the Yalbra project; the Narryer project; the Copper Wolf project; the Centurion project; the Shogun and Royale projects; the Lateron project; and the Fatboy project located in Western Australia.

