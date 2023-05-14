Insider Buying: H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Gerard bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 276,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,924.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $32.04 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in H&R Block by 41.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 342.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 54,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

