Insider Buying: Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,350 Shares of Stock

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) major shareholder Bradley James Wickens acquired 4,350 shares of Interactive Strength stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $17,617.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,650,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,351.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bradley James Wickens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Bradley James Wickens acquired 12,300 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Bradley James Wickens acquired 51,250 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $384,887.50.

Interactive Strength Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TRNR stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Interactive Strength Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.

