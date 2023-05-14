Rajeev Gautam Buys 10,000 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Rajeev Gautam acquired 10,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NN Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.20. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of NN

NNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NN in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NN in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 128.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.