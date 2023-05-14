Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR) Insider Buys A$14,000.00 in Stock

Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Lofthouse purchased 100,000 shares of Torque Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,523.81).
Torque Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
About Torque Metals
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Torque Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torque Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.