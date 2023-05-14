J. Thomas Jones Acquires 200 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director J. Thomas Jones purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $16,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

City Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of City stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%. Analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 735.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Featured Stories

