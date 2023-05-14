Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 645 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

