Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 287.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 11.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3,979.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

WELL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $90.69.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

