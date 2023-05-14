1,293 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $195.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.95.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.