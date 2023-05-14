Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Textron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,895,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,249 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 1.8 %

TXT stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

