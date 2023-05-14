Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 28,401 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILJ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 104,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

