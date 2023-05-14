Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $271.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.63. Waters Co. has a one year low of $262.74 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

