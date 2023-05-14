Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $91.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

