Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after buying an additional 1,362,617 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,936,000 after buying an additional 857,732 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

