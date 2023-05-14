Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arista Networks by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks Price Performance

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 341,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,840,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

