Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $201.16 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $217.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.82 and a 200-day moving average of $183.60. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.