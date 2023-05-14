iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $225.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $238.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

