Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $297,000 in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,594,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,296,000 after buying an additional 618,432 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Value and Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS VAMO opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Profile

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.