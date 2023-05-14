Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 133 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $376.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.08. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $389.06.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

