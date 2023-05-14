Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 267 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,993,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

