Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 426,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,287 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter.

BAR opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

