Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Biogen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,909,000 after acquiring an additional 112,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Biogen stock opened at $309.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.25 and its 200-day moving average is $285.11. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

