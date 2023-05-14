Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 978 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.0 %

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Shares of DOX stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

