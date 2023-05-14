Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,663 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

