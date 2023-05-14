Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $684.62 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $672.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

