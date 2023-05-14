Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 9,791 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $689,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $834,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,628,729. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

See Also

