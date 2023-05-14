Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 931 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $119.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATO. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

