Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.