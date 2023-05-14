Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

