Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.96.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

