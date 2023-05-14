Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,495 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1,197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 138,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,109 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFMO opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.14.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

