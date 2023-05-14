Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,961,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,563 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 106,740 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

