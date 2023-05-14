Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,367 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after buying an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $202,744,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,738,000 after buying an additional 952,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.6 %

TRI opened at $123.64 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $93.58 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

