Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 286 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $144.40 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

