Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 111 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 385.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TT opened at $177.73 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $177.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

