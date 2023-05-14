Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 400 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

