Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $39.11 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $238.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

