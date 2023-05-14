Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $75.73 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

