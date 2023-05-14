Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $68,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,059.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $68,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,059.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,019.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,414,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,627,151. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QS opened at $5.81 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

