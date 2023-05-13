Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $180.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.