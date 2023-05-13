Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.51 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

